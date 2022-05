Share · View all patches · Build 8804704 · Last edited 25 May 2022 – 07:06:18 UTC by Wendy

BAD END THEATER has been translated to 2 more languages! arabic, thanks to Montassar Ghanmi, and spanish (ES), thanks to Gabriel Fiallegas Medina of Basajaun Games!

more translations are on the way :) dutch is currently being proofread, so i'll get to update the game again soon!

v1.3.8 updates:

added arabic translation

added spanish (ES) translation

thanks for playing BAD END THEATER!

-nami