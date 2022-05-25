Update 24/MAY/2022 22:00 (PST)

SicBo contents have been updated. (Players can participate only with 「Coins」 and 「RTK-point」 that can be obtained in the game through their own efforts.)

After joining the Army, the reward for participating in the military mini-game (dice) has been changed.

(Differentially applied depending on the player's level. You can use SicBo for free once.)

If the character dies while holding the 「Experience Protective Stone」 , you can acquire 「shadow of deathⓢ」, 「shadow of deathⓜ」, and 「shadow of deathⓛ」.

「Happy Hour」 is changed to be non-exchangeable between players.