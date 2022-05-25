-
SicBo contents have been updated. (Players can participate only with 「Coins」 and 「RTK-point」 that can be obtained in the game through their own efforts.)
-
After joining the Army, the reward for participating in the military mini-game (dice) has been changed.
(Differentially applied depending on the player's level. You can use SicBo for free once.)
-
If the character dies while holding the 「Experience Protective Stone」 , you can acquire 「shadow of deathⓢ」, 「shadow of deathⓜ」, and 「shadow of deathⓛ」.
-
「Happy Hour」 is changed to be non-exchangeable between players.
-
The monsters on the 90th floor created in 「Dungeon of Assassin」 have been changed.
Retro three kingdoms : Special edition update for 25 May 2022
Update 24/MAY/2022 22:00 (PST)
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Changed files in this update