Retro three kingdoms : Special edition update for 25 May 2022

Update 24/MAY/2022 22:00 (PST)

Update 24/MAY/2022 22:00 (PST)

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  1. SicBo contents have been updated. (Players can participate only with 「Coins」 and 「RTK-point」 that can be obtained in the game through their own efforts.)

  2. After joining the Army, the reward for participating in the military mini-game (dice) has been changed.
    (Differentially applied depending on the player's level. You can use SicBo for free once.)

  3. If the character dies while holding the 「Experience Protective Stone」 , you can acquire 「shadow of deathⓢ」, 「shadow of deathⓜ」, and 「shadow of deathⓛ」.

  4. 「Happy Hour」 is changed to be non-exchangeable between players.

  5. The monsters on the 90th floor created in 「Dungeon of Assassin」 have been changed.

