Game Patch

Share · View all patches · Build 8804639 · Last edited 25 May 2022 – 15:06:25 UTC by Wendy

Hellooo Adventurers,

We just released a game update, adding a bunch of bug fixes and quality-of-life improvements. You can find the full list below.

Patch notes:

Polished some Demeo PC UI elements

Fixed issues with turn order desync and desync in general

Fixed issues with colors and lighting on some levels and characters

Fixed issues where a large white VFX would appear due to certain abilities

Fixed issue where baseplates would never receive a color

Added height-based blending to all levels

Made mist color blend better with the level

Various visual improvements

We hope you enjoy and we can’t wait to share more about the next adventure, Curse of the Serpent Lord with you all!

- The Demeo Team