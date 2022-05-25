Game Patch

Hellooo Adventurers,
We just released a game update, adding a bunch of bug fixes and quality-of-life improvements. You can find the full list below.
Patch notes:
- Polished some Demeo PC UI elements
- Fixed issues with turn order desync and desync in general
- Fixed issues with colors and lighting on some levels and characters
- Fixed issues where a large white VFX would appear due to certain abilities
- Fixed issue where baseplates would never receive a color
- Added height-based blending to all levels
- Made mist color blend better with the level
- Various visual improvements
We hope you enjoy and we can’t wait to share more about the next adventure, Curse of the Serpent Lord with you all!
- The Demeo Team
