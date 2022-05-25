 Skip to content

Demeo - PC Edition update for 25 May 2022

Game Patch

Share · View all patches · Build 8804639 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hellooo Adventurers,

We just released a game update, adding a bunch of bug fixes and quality-of-life improvements. You can find the full list below.

Patch notes:

  • Polished some Demeo PC UI elements
  • Fixed issues with turn order desync and desync in general
  • Fixed issues with colors and lighting on some levels and characters
  • Fixed issues where a large white VFX would appear due to certain abilities
  • Fixed issue where baseplates would never receive a color
  • Added height-based blending to all levels
  • Made mist color blend better with the level
  • Various visual improvements

We hope you enjoy and we can’t wait to share more about the next adventure, Curse of the Serpent Lord with you all!

- The Demeo Team

