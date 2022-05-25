The Painting Party Has Started!

Hey hey Adventurers,
The party has started, and you’re invited! The Painting Party update for Heroes’ Hangout is now live, meaning that VR players have a bunch of new things to discover.
Get ready to be creative in the painting room - Grab a seat and paint monster miniatures, make art on a canvas or take a look at what the other players are creating.
Sick beats from the boombox - Select your favorite cassette, put it in, press play and get ready to groove to the sick beats.
Read up on heroes and monsters - Check out the new books with cool facts about the heroes and monsters in the world of Demeo.
We’ve also added a bunch of quality-of-life fixes and you can find the full list below.
Patch notes:
- Added seated play support in Heroes’ Hangout
- Added free locomotion support in Heroes’ Hangout
- Added audio settings in Heroes’ Hangout
- Players now need to hold to confirm to join an adventure party to avoid accidental joins
- Polished some Demeo PC UI elements
- Fixed issues with turn order desync and desync in general
- Fixed issues with colors and lighting on some levels and characters
- Fixed issues where a large white VFX would appear due to certain abilities
- Fixed issue where baseplates would never receive a color
- Added height-based blending to all levels
- Made mist color blend better with the level
- Various visual improvements
Have fun painting and see you in the hangout!
The Demeo Team
