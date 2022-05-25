The Painting Party Has Started!

Hey hey Adventurers,

The party has started, and you’re invited! The Painting Party update for Heroes’ Hangout is now live, meaning that VR players have a bunch of new things to discover.

Get ready to be creative in the painting room - Grab a seat and paint monster miniatures, make art on a canvas or take a look at what the other players are creating.

Sick beats from the boombox - Select your favorite cassette, put it in, press play and get ready to groove to the sick beats.

Read up on heroes and monsters - Check out the new books with cool facts about the heroes and monsters in the world of Demeo.

We’ve also added a bunch of quality-of-life fixes and you can find the full list below.

Patch notes:

Added seated play support in Heroes’ Hangout

Added free locomotion support in Heroes’ Hangout

Added audio settings in Heroes’ Hangout

Players now need to hold to confirm to join an adventure party to avoid accidental joins

Polished some Demeo PC UI elements

Fixed issues with turn order desync and desync in general

Fixed issues with colors and lighting on some levels and characters

Fixed issues where a large white VFX would appear due to certain abilities

Fixed issue where baseplates would never receive a color

Added height-based blending to all levels

Made mist color blend better with the level

Various visual improvements

Have fun painting and see you in the hangout!

The Demeo Team