Demeo update for 25 May 2022

The Painting Party Has Started!

Share · View all patches · Build 8804573 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey hey Adventurers,

The party has started, and you’re invited! The Painting Party update for Heroes’ Hangout is now live, meaning that VR players have a bunch of new things to discover.

Get ready to be creative in the painting room - Grab a seat and paint monster miniatures, make art on a canvas or take a look at what the other players are creating.
Sick beats from the boombox - Select your favorite cassette, put it in, press play and get ready to groove to the sick beats.
Read up on heroes and monsters - Check out the new books with cool facts about the heroes and monsters in the world of Demeo.

We’ve also added a bunch of quality-of-life fixes and you can find the full list below.

Patch notes:

  • Added seated play support in Heroes’ Hangout
  • Added free locomotion support in Heroes’ Hangout
  • Added audio settings in Heroes’ Hangout
  • Players now need to hold to confirm to join an adventure party to avoid accidental joins
  • Polished some Demeo PC UI elements
  • Fixed issues with turn order desync and desync in general
  • Fixed issues with colors and lighting on some levels and characters
  • Fixed issues where a large white VFX would appear due to certain abilities
  • Fixed issue where baseplates would never receive a color
  • Added height-based blending to all levels
  • Made mist color blend better with the level
  • Various visual improvements

Have fun painting and see you in the hangout!

The Demeo Team

