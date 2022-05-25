[PatchNote] 0.2.1.0

Challengers! Hello!

This is 『TrinityS』 development team.

Thank you for playing the early access version of TrinityS.

We have received many comments, requests, and bug reports since the release of the game.

We read each and every one of them and use them for the development of the game. Thank you again.

We plan to focus our development efforts on "ease of gameplay," "bug fixes," and "optimization" so that more players can play this game in a stable manner.

Skills Change



Skills can be reselected after the start of a stage.

A "message" will be displayed to the entire party by pressing the "Skills Change" button on the options screen.



If the party is wiped out in this state, a skill selection screen will appear.

Only "initial skills" and "acquired skills" can be selected.

GD: The reason for this system is to ensure that skill selection does not affect parties that do not need it, while at the same time ensuring retryability and providing skill re-selection to try out strategies on the fly according to the stage.

Skill sets of other players are now displayed



You can see other players' skill sets on the stage result and skill selection screens.

Please use this function when playing with two or more players.

(In the case of COM, the skills to be used in the next stage will be displayed.)

Adjustment

Passive levels are no longer reset when moved by a boss hit.

Allied players (COM) will now position themselves with formation in mind.

An issue where Stage 6 was unusually heavy has been corrected.

The hit detection of Cerberus in Stage 5 has been reduced. GD: We begged our guard dogs to lose weight because it was a source of stress for so many.

Bug Fixes

Skill: Fixed an issue where the text of the Shield Bash was not being displayed correctly.

Stage 3: Fixed an issue where a effect of "Vorpal Levin" were not being displayed correctly.

Stage 3: Fixed a problem in which the sequence of players' initial positions was out of alignment with other stages.

Stage 3: Fixed problem with abnormally loud sound effects during giraffe's normal attack.

Optimization will be updated step by step for the commercial version.

We are preparing an optional feature to further reduce performance so that as many people as possible can experience "TrinityS".

Thank you for your continued support of "TrinityS".