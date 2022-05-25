Patch 2.8.3 - Now Available

Share · View all patches · Build 8804200 · Last edited 25 May 2022 – 05:09:02 UTC by Wendy

Today's patches include fixes for some audio engine issues, various other bug fixes, further tweaks to skins on the new master shaders and a fresh batch of items in-store.

Summer Warmup is here, with a new selection of taunts, skins and mutations now available!

From the dramatic display gestures of Carnotaurus and the malevolent growl a threatening Spinosaurus, to the down to earth Pyro re-adjusting his backpack, we have a bunch of new animations to deploy...

Keep an eye out for Summer Warmup, Round 2 arriving next month!

Changelog

Patch 2.8.2

Fixed an issue where the Tyrant timeout in TDM would not work 100%

Optimized several weapon sounds

Adjusted volume properties of some weapons

Reduced audible radius of various impact effects

Added first set of Summer Warmup cosmetic content

Updated assault cannon specular map & base texture

Tweaked subsurface colour and intensity on a few skins such as Diamond Rex

Fixed a few Ultimate skins looking incorrect, such as missing masks for Flyers

Fixed reflections being inverted on assault cannon bullet shell casings

Fixed missing pre-cached physics scale on a couple of plushies

Patch 2.8.3

Increased engine max audio channels from 64 to 128

Weapons and dino vocals now take priority over footstep sounds

Fixed server log spam from weapon sounds that caused slowdown

Fixed two Dilo skins being swapped - Yellow Belly and King of the Shoreline

Fixed an incorrect model reference for Praeliator Cryo mutation

Fixed missing item text / descriptions for a few cosmetics

