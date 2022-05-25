 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Primal Carnage: Extinction update for 25 May 2022

Patch 2.8.3 - Now Available

Share · View all patches · Build 8804200 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Today's patches include fixes for some audio engine issues, various other bug fixes, further tweaks to skins on the new master shaders and a fresh batch of items in-store.

Summer Warmup is here, with a new selection of taunts, skins and mutations now available!

From the dramatic display gestures of Carnotaurus and the malevolent growl a threatening Spinosaurus, to the down to earth Pyro re-adjusting his backpack, we have a bunch of new animations to deploy...

Keep an eye out for Summer Warmup, Round 2 arriving next month!

Changelog

Patch 2.8.2

  • Fixed an issue where the Tyrant timeout in TDM would not work 100%

  • Optimized several weapon sounds

  • Adjusted volume properties of some weapons

  • Reduced audible radius of various impact effects

  • Added first set of Summer Warmup cosmetic content

  • Updated assault cannon specular map & base texture

  • Tweaked subsurface colour and intensity on a few skins such as Diamond Rex

  • Fixed a few Ultimate skins looking incorrect, such as missing masks for Flyers

  • Fixed reflections being inverted on assault cannon bullet shell casings

  • Fixed missing pre-cached physics scale on a couple of plushies

Patch 2.8.3

  • Increased engine max audio channels from 64 to 128

  • Weapons and dino vocals now take priority over footstep sounds

  • Fixed server log spam from weapon sounds that caused slowdown

  • Fixed two Dilo skins being swapped - Yellow Belly and King of the Shoreline

  • Fixed an incorrect model reference for Praeliator Cryo mutation

  • Fixed missing item text / descriptions for a few cosmetics

[Join our official Discord server!](discord.gg/primalcarnage)

Changed files in this update

Primal Carnage: Extinction Content Depot 321361
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link