Patch 2.8.3 - Now Available

Today's patches include fixes for some audio engine issues, various other bug fixes, further tweaks to skins on the new master shaders and a fresh batch of items in-store.
Summer Warmup is here, with a new selection of taunts, skins and mutations now available!
From the dramatic display gestures of Carnotaurus and the malevolent growl a threatening Spinosaurus, to the down to earth Pyro re-adjusting his backpack, we have a bunch of new animations to deploy...
Keep an eye out for Summer Warmup, Round 2 arriving next month!
Changelog
Patch 2.8.2
Fixed an issue where the Tyrant timeout in TDM would not work 100%
Optimized several weapon sounds
Adjusted volume properties of some weapons
Reduced audible radius of various impact effects
Added first set of Summer Warmup cosmetic content
Updated assault cannon specular map & base texture
Tweaked subsurface colour and intensity on a few skins such as Diamond Rex
Fixed a few Ultimate skins looking incorrect, such as missing masks for Flyers
Fixed reflections being inverted on assault cannon bullet shell casings
Fixed missing pre-cached physics scale on a couple of plushies
Patch 2.8.3
Increased engine max audio channels from 64 to 128
Weapons and dino vocals now take priority over footstep sounds
Fixed server log spam from weapon sounds that caused slowdown
Fixed two Dilo skins being swapped - Yellow Belly and King of the Shoreline
Fixed an incorrect model reference for Praeliator Cryo mutation
Fixed missing item text / descriptions for a few cosmetics
