Season 6 Begins Now!

We appreciate your patience as we completed the transition between seasons! We are excited to announce that Season 6 is now available and patch 1.1 is now available to download!

With the release of Season 6, there have been massive changes to the way base raiding and looting works. All weapons now have a specific weapon level assign which will determine the damage output for each gun. The higher the weapon level, the more base damage it is capable of doing! For raiding, we have also introduced a stability system to allow for easier raiding along with other balancing.

There's so much to talk about, for this season and we have a ton more to come. Be sure to check out the patch notes below for all of the changes that have been made for the start of the new season.

For Season 6, please be sure that if you encounter any bugs that they are immediately reported to staff via the following link - https://forms.gle/zNQ8VhjH7LvvaMt17. For all bug reports, please ensure you are providing video, screenshots, and steps to reproduce the bug so that our team can quickly reproduce and fix it. Do not spread information regarding bugs you encounter as we want to fix any bugs that might be abused to ensure that everyone is playing fair.

As always, thank you for your support and feel free to reach out to our team via our official discord at https://discord.gg/xera.

Welcome to XERA: Survival Season 6!

Patch 1.1 Patch Notes

General

AFK Timer added to kick players from server for inactivity after 5 minutes

Respawn timer fixed for groups with more than 4 players

Player Respawn System

Nearby spawns will now check if a player is within 100m of that spawn location and will find the next nearest spawn point if that player is not in your clan

Spawn protection will now clear when entering a vehicle

Spawn protection will now clear when an item is picked up off the ground

Audio

Helicopter audio can now be controlled from the “Vehicle Volume” setting

NOTE: Please be careful leaving this volume too low, as it does also control ATVs/Buggies volume

Weapons & Equipment

XOID Core damage multiplier increased to 3x

XOID Body damage multiplier increased to 1.75x

Player Head damage multiplier decreased to 4.5x

EMP Grenade now disables turrets for 45 seconds (was 15)

Xoidite Explosive damage increased to 500 HP (was 300 HP)

Vehicles

Fixed buggy health bar not decreasing correctly between 200 HP and 300 HP

Fixed an issue that allowed vehicles to drive without using gas and playing audio when refueled

Map

Fixed some Xoid Spawns at Whitestone Airfield

Increased the amount of Xoids that spawn at Whitestone Airfield

Added 100+ new spawn points throughout the map and adjusted a few existing spawn points

Fixed collision on Police Department roof

Survivor Exchange

Added tooltip hover to items on the survivor exchange

Weapons in the Survivor Exchange now indicate the weapon’s rarity and level

Base building

Adjusted collisions on perimeter walls to prevent camera clipping

Turrets have been restricted to 8 turrets allowed per land claim area.

Some objects of the same type can no longer be placed together (ex. Camp fires, turrets, workbenches have a distance between each object requirement)

Land claim owners can now pick up objects with containers (Storage Boxes, Turrets, etc) placed by other players

Roofs can now only be placed on the top of walls

Perimeter walls/gates can now only be placed on terrain

Sandbag Barrier snapping has been improved to allow proper rotation and placement

Sandbag Barriers can now be repaired

Turrets now take more damage from bullets

Turrets will now shoot vehicles if it blocks line of sight to an enemy player

Punji Sticks will no longer cause damage to other players on PVE servers

Fishing stations can only be placed in land claims

Fishing stations per claim limit added (5)

Fishing stations place limit per player removed

Animal trap per claim limit added (5)

Animal trap place limit per player removed

Fixed an issue that allowed foundations to be placed under the map

Fixed an issue with perimeter walls being able to be placed inside foundations

Fixed an issue with walls being able to be placed in the middle of foundations and stairs

Fixed an issue that displayed upgrade option on objects that are not upgradable

Fixed an issue with turrets staying stuck to a dead target

Players that are not members of a land claim owner’s clan no longer have the ability to remove base objects. Players that are in an in game group still have build permissions but can no longer remove base objects.

User Interfaces

Global Stash on main menu now shows rarity and durability when hovering over an item

Weapon damage now indicates the amount of damage output based on the weapon’s rarity/level and current durability. Note: Suppressors reduce damage output by 5%, however this is not factored into the damage output displayed on the UI at this time.

Weapons rarity is now indicated by color on the main UI (Gray - Common, Green - Uncommon, Blue - Rare, Purple - Epic, Gold - Legendary)

Trade UI now indicates updated weapon stats and weapon rarity/level

Helicopter transporter location text changed to uppercase to be uniform with other UIs

Repair menu in workbench will now show the repaired item next to it with 100% stats on the tooltip when hovering over the item

Fixed an issue with repair UI changing item slots

Global Stash/Survivor Exchange

Items that produce plastic when broken down can no longer be placed in the global stash or sold on the Survivor Exchange (this was done to prevent players from transferring C4 materials between servers)

Duct tape can no longer be placed in the global stash or sold on the Survivor Exchange

Fixed a bug that allowed players to exceed global stash weight limits

Vendor

Vendor rotations updated and prices adjusted for most items

Weapons purchased from the vendor will always be level 10 (common)

Items

Changed branch from melee to regular item

Loot tables have been updated for Season 6 with spawn rate adjustments and location changes for some items.

Added Improvised Stone Hammer

Added Improvised Stone Axe

Added Improvised Stone Pickaxe

Updated and added descriptions of some items

Crafting

Wood Plank recipe now gives 3 planks per log

Added Stone Hammer recipe

Added Stone Axe recipe

Added Stone Pickaxe recipe

Helicopter Crash

Items that spawn from Helicopter Crash events have a higher chance to spawn higher level weapons.

Crater Lab

Increased spawn points of higher tiered items inside the lab on level 2

Weapon spawns inside the lab on level 2 will have a higher chance to spawn higher level weapons.

Supply Drops

Increased chance for Common/Uncommon/Rare tier drops to spawn

Decreased chance for Very Common tier drops to spawn

Increased number of Very Common tier drops to 4 (was 2)

Increased number of Common tier drops to 3 (was 2)

Increased number of Uncommon tier drops to 5 (was 4)

Increased number of Rare tier drops to 7 (was 5)

Increased number of Very Rare tier drops to 5 (was 3)

Increased number of Ultra Rare tier drops to 4 (was 2)

Missions System

Revised rewards for most missions.

Added new rewards to the missions system.

Reduced the number of snipers available from the missions system based on community feedback.

Re-balanced the progression of missions to assist new players in learning the game

Updated text on some missions to assist new players with learning how to complete certain objectives.

Season Pass

Added new Season Pass for Season 6 with all new assortment of items to earn throughout the season.

Removed Season 5 Season Pass.

Items that could be earned on the free version of the Season 5 pass can now be sold on the steam market.

Weapon Skins

Removed Season 5 Premium Skin Crates from the in game shop

Added Season 6 Premium Skin Crates to the in game shop

Added Season 6 Weapon Skin crates that can be earned via the Missions System throughout the season. There are a total of 21 new weapon skins that can be earned from the crates.

Added preview section to the Premium Skin Crate shop showing the skins that can be unboxed from the current season’s skin crate.