Post-Release Patch - v1.05b

Gameplay Changes

Upon losing your final life, you will now respawn at the beginning of your current level, instead of at the beginning of the game. If playing with a timer, it will reset to what it was at the start of your current level.

This feature was originally implemented as soon you will respawn in the Town instead, having accumulated additional currency through your run where you can purchase upgrades. Without this however, we understand that it may be too unfair to force the player right back to the start for no reason - hence the change.

Miscellaneous/Quality of Life