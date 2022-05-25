Fret Smasher v0.31.4 A2

Calibration Tool
We're rolling out a new experimental feature that allows for a more intuitive audio/video calibration setup located in Settings. When the process begins, step one requires you to tap the strum up/down key in time to the audio click. Step 2 involves tapping the strum up/down key when the star sprite aligns. At the end of the process, the game will provide you with your offset values based on your inputs.
Changelog:
ADDITIONS
- NEW Calibration Tool
BUG FIXES
- Sustains will no longer flicker whammy sample values when switching note renderer objects.
- Dropped sustains no longer resets in view and can now be seen scrolling out of view below the strikeline.
- Fixed a bug causing dropped sustains to stretch back to full size.
- Audio preview loading in song select will no longer cause massive frame drops when navigating.
ADJUSTMENTS
- Sustain textures in the theme template and the trans theme now match the default sustain texture.
- Adjusted the start position of the sustain when held.
- Main Menu pan animations has been sped up by 25%.
- When the Main Menu is panning, menus are locked preventing any potential of breaking animations causing the camera to be stuck between 2 menus.
- Settings menu now has all categories closed by default to allow for easier navigation.
