Fret Smasher v0.31.4 A2

Calibration Tool

We're rolling out a new experimental feature that allows for a more intuitive audio/video calibration setup located in Settings. When the process begins, step one requires you to tap the strum up/down key in time to the audio click. Step 2 involves tapping the strum up/down key when the star sprite aligns. At the end of the process, the game will provide you with your offset values based on your inputs.

Changelog:

ADDITIONS

NEW Calibration Tool

BUG FIXES

Sustains will no longer flicker whammy sample values when switching note renderer objects.

Dropped sustains no longer resets in view and can now be seen scrolling out of view below the strikeline.

Fixed a bug causing dropped sustains to stretch back to full size.

Audio preview loading in song select will no longer cause massive frame drops when navigating.

ADJUSTMENTS