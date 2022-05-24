 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Breakwaters update for 24 May 2022

Improved run animations and additional water vfx

Share · View all patches · Build 8802931 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

v0.5.17
-Setup water drop vfx on humans that will play while their clothing is wet
-Fixed crabs (and all non-swimming creatures) so they walk on the ground correctly
-Optimized animal spawn logic perf
-Improved animal health bar positions
-Improved Human jog/run animations
-Fixed Conch not spawning correctly in the graveyard after the story pages had been added to the world
-Increased the ratio at which bottles with a note will drop in the world vs empty bottles so you can find story pages easier
-Fixed some items not rendering in the player preview window

Changed files in this update

Depot 1203181
  • Loading history…
Depot 1203182
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link