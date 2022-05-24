Improved run animations and additional water vfx

v0.5.17

-Setup water drop vfx on humans that will play while their clothing is wet

-Fixed crabs (and all non-swimming creatures) so they walk on the ground correctly

-Optimized animal spawn logic perf

-Improved animal health bar positions

-Improved Human jog/run animations

-Fixed Conch not spawning correctly in the graveyard after the story pages had been added to the world

-Increased the ratio at which bottles with a note will drop in the world vs empty bottles so you can find story pages easier

-Fixed some items not rendering in the player preview window