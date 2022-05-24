v0.5.17
-Setup water drop vfx on humans that will play while their clothing is wet
-Fixed crabs (and all non-swimming creatures) so they walk on the ground correctly
-Optimized animal spawn logic perf
-Improved animal health bar positions
-Improved Human jog/run animations
-Fixed Conch not spawning correctly in the graveyard after the story pages had been added to the world
-Increased the ratio at which bottles with a note will drop in the world vs empty bottles so you can find story pages easier
-Fixed some items not rendering in the player preview window
Breakwaters update for 24 May 2022
Improved run animations and additional water vfx
v0.5.17
