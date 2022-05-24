30XX 0.37 Patch Notes - May 24, 2022

Share · View all patches · Build 8802793 · Last edited 24 May 2022 – 23:26:08 UTC by Wendy

Hello! 30XX Patch 0.37 begins iterations on our Prototype and Metaprogression systems that we're aiming to complete by 0.38-0.39. It's here a day early - I'm out of the office tomorrow.

Prototypes are now offered early in the game more often, and are hand-designed with a few potential drawbacks for most blessings (instead of being fully random). In general, our design hope for Prototypes is that they offer the player a way to really shake up their current run -- or set the tone for a unique kind of run -- in a fun, flavorful way that doesn't (usually) instantly end the run (by making you too powerful or too weak).

Memoria and Potentia have been collapsed into a single currency, and Potentia will no longer drop. We've updated a number of Memory Index entries and added the Dealer (available via a new MI unlock) who can sling you a few Augs in exchange for that extra Memoria you've got lying around. More to come here in the near future - we've got more to do here alongside our planned Entropy Cluster changes.

Full notes below - thanks for playing!

--

GAME CHANGES & FIXES: