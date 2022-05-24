30XX 0.37 Patch Notes - May 24, 2022

Hello! 30XX Patch 0.37 begins iterations on our Prototype and Metaprogression systems that we're aiming to complete by 0.38-0.39. It's here a day early - I'm out of the office tomorrow.
Prototypes are now offered early in the game more often, and are hand-designed with a few potential drawbacks for most blessings (instead of being fully random). In general, our design hope for Prototypes is that they offer the player a way to really shake up their current run -- or set the tone for a unique kind of run -- in a fun, flavorful way that doesn't (usually) instantly end the run (by making you too powerful or too weak).
Memoria and Potentia have been collapsed into a single currency, and Potentia will no longer drop. We've updated a number of Memory Index entries and added the Dealer (available via a new MI unlock) who can sling you a few Augs in exchange for that extra Memoria you've got lying around. More to come here in the near future - we've got more to do here alongside our planned Entropy Cluster changes.
Full notes below - thanks for playing!
--
GAME CHANGES & FIXES:
-
Updated design, function, and acquisition for Prototypes.
- Prototype Lab spawn chance increased early in runs, and decreased late. The chance used to be a flat 25% per level - it's now 25-50-50-38-25-10-10-10 at levels 1-8 - we'll likely iterate on this further. This should increase the chance that the player sees at least one Prototype offered by the end of level 3 from ~58% to ~82%.
- Some effects previously found on standard Augs have been moved to Prototypes, and their base items no longer drop. (Advanced Repair Kit, Burn for Glory)
- Added a boatload of new Prototypes. (More will likely be coming next patch, too.)
- Fixed an issue where Edges of Madness could continue to display items you no longer have.
-
Memoria and Potentia have been collapsed into one currency. Existing unspent Potentia has been converted to Memoria (3 Memoria per Potentia).
-
Added the Smuggler's Beacon, a new Memory Index entry that calls the mysterious Dealer to HQ. The Dealer will trade you Augs that apply to your next run in exchange for some of the extra Memoria you have lying around.
-
Core Blessing reworked into Dally's Blessing:
- Instead of a Core Chest on level 1, Dally shows up to offer you a choice of starting blessings.
- Now has 3 ranks (up from 1).
- Each rank unlocks more items that can show up in the Blessing choice. At rank 1, the player is offered basic health, NRG, armor, nuts, or a low-tier Aug. At rank 2, Cores and Weapons join the offer. At rank 3, Powers, Remnants, and even Prototypes join the offer.
-
Choicebooster (Memory Index) reduced to 2 ranks (from 3). Players who had rank 3 unlocked have been refunded its cost (600 Memoria).
-
Autocharge can now be toggled on and off both in the Pause menu (by selecting your Primary Weapon) and in the Memory Index itself.
-
Added text prompts in the Pause screen for moving Powers, equipping Cores, and toggling Autocharge.
-
Repro attacks now ignore boss invulnerability frames by default.
-
Remnant of Sorrow (Watergrav) now removes Health directly, leaving Armor intact. It no longer counts as "damage" taken.
-
Damage Prevention effects now work against more damage sources.
-
Remnant of Determination no longer triggers on hidden dead enemies, or enemies that can't be harmed by it.
-
Damage Prevention now only applies positive on-damage-taken effects for the player. (Blocking damage with Remnant of Flame won't remove buff stacks granted by Remnant of Spirit.)
-
Rolly, Frog, Worker, Twin Sparker, and Drillface are now properly affected by the Disable status. (Rolly won't start a charge attack, Frogs won't spit or jump, Workers/Twin Sparkers won't launch projectiles, and Drillface won't retaliate - it'll still fly back and forth.)
-
Fixed an error sometimes preventing Wild Mortar from restoring NRG on Split kill.
-
Fixed an animation issue with Ace's Echo Shell.
-
Fixed Unyielding Wave (Boss Freeze Power Aug).
-
Adding/removing Entropy Condition ranks is now bound to Accept/Back. This menu now has a separate Back button when you're done.
-
Fixed an error causing Echobeast's bouncing summons to sometimes start moving in the wrong direction (often causing them to overlap).
Changed files in this update