One of the things that have been frequently suggested is proximity chat, so we are very happy that this update has this feature! We decided to implement it as a game option, so those of you who prefer to talk with everyone in the game can still do so.
We have also fixed an issue where players would stay in the graveyard channel, creating issues with in-game chat in the following matches.
As always, we really appreciate your suggestions, feedback and reports on errors.
Changed files in this update