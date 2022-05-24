Change Log: 831

Added room analytics to game and posts anonymous logs to Discord

Added speed run option to load game scene.

Added third scene to intro cutscene

Removed non-walkable flag from Sinew.

Seperated both Boss stages into skins.

Tweaks to dialogue in NPC room

Added proper animation event callbacks for the boss projectiles in stage 2

Fixed bug regression with aiming out of current grip map area

Reimported Boss Spine files.

Added a blocker option so players cant run passed when coming through the ground

Add a bigger radius for hurting players when Sinew comes through the ground

Added variable spawn speed for Sinew.

Changed Sinew to always swallow device. Even when mouth is closed

Moved right sections of room 11 into the left section of room 12

Added a sinew to room 11