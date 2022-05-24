Change Log: 831
-
Added room analytics to game and posts anonymous logs to Discord
-
Added speed run option to load game scene.
-
Added third scene to intro cutscene
-
Removed non-walkable flag from Sinew.
-
Seperated both Boss stages into skins.
-
Tweaks to dialogue in NPC room
-
Added proper animation event callbacks for the boss projectiles in stage 2
-
Fixed bug regression with aiming out of current grip map area
-
Reimported Boss Spine files.
-
Added a blocker option so players cant run passed when coming through the ground
-
Add a bigger radius for hurting players when Sinew comes through the ground
-
Added variable spawn speed for Sinew.
-
Changed Sinew to always swallow device. Even when mouth is closed
-
Moved right sections of room 11 into the left section of room 12
-
Added a sinew to room 11
-
Fixed wishlist prompt not actually quitting game if selecting quit.
Changed files in this update