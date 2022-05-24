 Skip to content

Out of Sight Playtest update for 24 May 2022

Change Log: 831

Share · View all patches · Build 8802471 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  • Added room analytics to game and posts anonymous logs to Discord

  • Added speed run option to load game scene.

  • Added third scene to intro cutscene

  • Removed non-walkable flag from Sinew.

  • Seperated both Boss stages into skins.

  • Tweaks to dialogue in NPC room

  • Added proper animation event callbacks for the boss projectiles in stage 2

  • Fixed bug regression with aiming out of current grip map area

  • Reimported Boss Spine files.

  • Added a blocker option so players cant run passed when coming through the ground

  • Add a bigger radius for hurting players when Sinew comes through the ground

  • Added variable spawn speed for Sinew.

  • Changed Sinew to always swallow device. Even when mouth is closed

  • Moved right sections of room 11 into the left section of room 12

  • Added a sinew to room 11

  • Fixed wishlist prompt not actually quitting game if selecting quit.

