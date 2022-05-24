Difficulty balancing - UPDATE

Hello fellow players !
Here is the new update where i tried to balance the difficulty as good as i could !
**Patch note :
**
- Enemy spawn rate have been lowered. It should be more progressive now.
- Enemy behavior slighly modified. It should be possible to make packs of mob more easily while keeping that overwhelming feeling.
- Enemy spawn reenabled when boss is spawned. However max enemy count will not increase further until boss is defeated.
- Fixed a bug where you where able to stack armor of the same type.
- Added an attract zone around the player that will drag xp and equipment to the player. Do not work with magical beans, you will have to go get it.
- Modified the way multi-projectile work. Before it was impossible to have more than 5 or 6 projectile of the same skill at the same time.
- Fixed a bug where cooldown reduction/augmentation had very very very low impact.
- Prevented negative damage.
What's next ?
I will continue to listen to your feedbacks and i will now work on implementing new features.
What is in my mind :
- Equipment "Crafting"
- Equipment rarity & level
- Better ui and quality of life improvements.
- New upgrade types
- Events
- More ?
Have fun !
Cordially, Waïju Games !
