Difficulty balancing - UPDATE

Share · View all patches · Build 8802297 · Last edited 24 May 2022 – 21:26:18 UTC by Wendy

Hello fellow players !

Here is the new update where i tried to balance the difficulty as good as i could !

**Patch note :

**

Enemy spawn rate have been lowered. It should be more progressive now.

Enemy behavior slighly modified. It should be possible to make packs of mob more easily while keeping that overwhelming feeling.

Enemy spawn reenabled when boss is spawned. However max enemy count will not increase further until boss is defeated.

Fixed a bug where you where able to stack armor of the same type.

Added an attract zone around the player that will drag xp and equipment to the player. Do not work with magical beans, you will have to go get it.

Modified the way multi-projectile work. Before it was impossible to have more than 5 or 6 projectile of the same skill at the same time.

Fixed a bug where cooldown reduction/augmentation had very very very low impact.

Prevented negative damage.

What's next ?

I will continue to listen to your feedbacks and i will now work on implementing new features.

What is in my mind :

Equipment "Crafting"

Equipment rarity & level

Better ui and quality of life improvements.

New upgrade types

Events

More ?

Have fun !

Cordially, Waïju Games !