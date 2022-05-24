 Skip to content

ENDRR update for 24 May 2022

Difficulty balancing - UPDATE

Share · View all patches · Build 8802297 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello fellow players !

Here is the new update where i tried to balance the difficulty as good as i could !

**Patch note :

**

  • Enemy spawn rate have been lowered. It should be more progressive now.
  • Enemy behavior slighly modified. It should be possible to make packs of mob more easily while keeping that overwhelming feeling.
  • Enemy spawn reenabled when boss is spawned. However max enemy count will not increase further until boss is defeated.
  • Fixed a bug where you where able to stack armor of the same type.
  • Added an attract zone around the player that will drag xp and equipment to the player. Do not work with magical beans, you will have to go get it.
  • Modified the way multi-projectile work. Before it was impossible to have more than 5 or 6 projectile of the same skill at the same time.
  • Fixed a bug where cooldown reduction/augmentation had very very very low impact.
  • Prevented negative damage.
What's next ?

I will continue to listen to your feedbacks and i will now work on implementing new features.

What is in my mind :

  • Equipment "Crafting"
  • Equipment rarity & level
  • Better ui and quality of life improvements.
  • New upgrade types
  • Events
  • More ?

Have fun !

Cordially, Waïju Games !

