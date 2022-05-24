 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Linguist FPS - The Language Learning FPS update for 24 May 2022

v1.04 - Patch notes

Share · View all patches · Build 8802266 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

v1.04 - Patch notes

-Fixed the bug where you could accidentally close a door before entering it.
-Increased the footstep volume for yellow bots (not quite as sneaky now).
-Corrected and improved some UI text.

SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link