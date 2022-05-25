KovaaK’s 3.0.4 Patch
Some bug fixes and enhancements. Thanks for all the feedback shared on Twitter and Discord - keep it coming!
New Feature! Introducing the KovaaK’s Wiki
A repository of FPS knowledge that’s sure to captivate the masses and hit the top of the bestseller list. Also, there is information about how to maximize your enjoyment of KovaaK’s, the Map Creator and so much more. Ok, not much more, but there’s good information in there and we’ll be constantly updating it. Bookmark and check it out: https://wiki.kovaaks.com
Bug fixes
- Fixed a pesky issue with high scores not being correctly displayed at the Challenge completion screen
- Fixed an issue wherein projectile weapons weren’t doing headshot damage when heads were shotted
- Texture preview in Visual Settings is now working again
- Map Creator: fixed an issue with maps of the same name not loading properly.
- Added Wiki links to the software
- Fixed bug with returning to Sandbox from NVIDIA Experiments
- Fixed a bug where some scenarios with projectile weapons would not function properly.
- Fixed an issue wherein negative vertical recoil with auto-reset acted strangely
Changed files in this update