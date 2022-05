Share · View all patches · Build 8802181 · Last edited 24 May 2022 – 21:13:30 UTC by Wendy

The mechanism has been reworked such that it only crashes when the scripts don't give up context for 2 full seconds. (Instead of 1000 ns function call)

The function asleep still doesn't reset the counter and I'm monitoring the situation, trying to figure out if it should or not.

Thank you for your patience.