Legend Bowl - Patch (May 24, 2022)

While play testing, we finally stumbled upon a freeze soft crash bug that we've been monitoring recently. Good news! It's not fixed, alongside some other fixes to firm up the game even further!

Fixed bug where game would get stuck in infinite loop causing a freeze crash that occurs after quitting a game during franchise mode.

Fixed issue where team logo shows legend bowl league logo instead of your team's logo during career mode.

Fixed play issue where TE was not designated as a receiver.

Fixed issue where quarterback is rotated at an angle during pre-snap.

Updated patch notes link.

