Build 8802105 · Last edited 24 May 2022

Hello everyone,

in this update, we added an inside VR Menu! Some of you asked that and here it is!

Also, we fixed some bug fixes and performance updates! The game should run faster on every computer!

The car amount slider reduced the number of cars, but not the number of NPC ships. So in slow computers, the slider, even in zero position, was losing some frames. Now it is fixed!

Enjoy it!