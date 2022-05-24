Chickens in Bit Orchard!

There's a new traveling salesman in town! He has everything you need to start raising chickens and selling eggs and mayonnaise!

You can start with an egg and an incubator... then when the egg hatches you'll have a cute little chick wandering around! Once it grows into a chicken you might want to get a chicken coop so it'll start raising eggs!

With those eggs you do what anyone would do... make lemonade! Wait... no, I mean mayonnaise! You can sell that to the salesman for a profit, or keep it as a cute decoration!

I'm really excited for you to try out this latest expansion! If you like it(or not) feel free to rate Bit Orchard!