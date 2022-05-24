 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Mondrian - Plastic Reality update for 24 May 2022

Quick Patch Notes - 1.0.11f6

Share · View all patches · Build 8801911 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello everyone! Mondrian - Plastic Reality has been updated to version 1.0.11f6, which makes important fixes to the Museum and Adventure Mode. Lifetime Pass players especially should be sure to update their game to the latest version to guarantee the smoothest experience.

Bug Fixes
  • Game: Fixed the screen fade being in front of characters during story dialogue
  • Museum: Fixed levels being unable to load after talking to Sophie
  • Museum: Fixed the ending cutscene not playing after finishing Level 10

Thank you for playing!
- Danny

Changed files in this update

Mondrian - Plastic Reality Content Depot 1087051
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link