Quick Patch Notes - 1.0.11f6

Share · View all patches · Build 8801911 · Last edited 24 May 2022 – 21:09:10 UTC by Wendy

Hello everyone! Mondrian - Plastic Reality has been updated to version 1.0.11f6, which makes important fixes to the Museum and Adventure Mode. Lifetime Pass players especially should be sure to update their game to the latest version to guarantee the smoothest experience.

Bug Fixes

Game: Fixed the screen fade being in front of characters during story dialogue

Fixed the screen fade being in front of characters during story dialogue Museum: Fixed levels being unable to load after talking to Sophie

Fixed levels being unable to load after talking to Sophie Museum: Fixed the ending cutscene not playing after finishing Level 10

Thank you for playing!

- Danny