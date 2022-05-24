Quick Patch Notes - 1.0.11f6

Hello everyone! Mondrian - Plastic Reality has been updated to version 1.0.11f6, which makes important fixes to the Museum and Adventure Mode. Lifetime Pass players especially should be sure to update their game to the latest version to guarantee the smoothest experience.
Bug Fixes
- Game: Fixed the screen fade being in front of characters during story dialogue
- Museum: Fixed levels being unable to load after talking to Sophie
- Museum: Fixed the ending cutscene not playing after finishing Level 10
Thank you for playing!
- Danny
