Gladiator School "Vanilla edition" is out!

"VANILLA" Gladiator School is back with a fresh new DLC expansion on top. You asked for it and here it is. This is the base game plus our biggest MAJOR update since 2017 with new content and features. It is dedicated to all of you that have supported us in the past! Thanks for reminding us about the potential of this game and how special and unique it really is! Thank you for all reviews and comments that helped us to take the right decision and work with the old version again. We hope you will enjoy the update as much as we enjoyed working on it.

Gladiator School "Vanilla Edition" (v2.014.482)

+ DLC Expansion "The Divine Emperor"

-NEW Story content + "ending" to the game!

-NEW Quest system with over 40 new quests

-NEW Story dialogue added for 4 NPCs

-NEW Location added "Imperial Palace" Throneroom

-NEW Content added for Weapon mastery, Powerstrike and Dodge

-NEW Content added for all 9 weapon classes

-ADDED 60 new boss fights

Hundreds of tweaks to gameplay balancing

Improved UI (Interface & User Experience) in 95% of the game

Improved animations in 90% of the game

Improved textures in 90% of the game

Improved gladiator behaviours

Improved day and night cycle

Improved reputation and fame system

Improved market and tavern

Improved pit and arena combat

Improved colosseum and bandit combat

Improved loot and inventory system

Improved crowd and spectator system

Improved build and upgrade system

Improved speed system

Improved stats balance up to level 300

39 major and minor crash issues fixed

64 major and minor bugs has been fixed

Added 5 new soundeffects

Improved loading and saving systems

TONS of stability and performance fixes

Savefiles from previous versions are NOT compatible

Since this is a huge rework of the savefile systems to fix crash issues and with all the new content that has been added, you must start a new game to play this new version. Older savefiles will not work.

This new chapter to Gladiator School is the beginning of a bright future for the game.

Thanks for your support!