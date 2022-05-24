Gladiator School "Vanilla edition" is out!

"VANILLA" Gladiator School is back with a fresh new DLC expansion on top. You asked for it and here it is. This is the base game plus our biggest MAJOR update since 2017 with new content and features. It is dedicated to all of you that have supported us in the past! Thanks for reminding us about the potential of this game and how special and unique it really is! Thank you for all reviews and comments that helped us to take the right decision and work with the old version again. We hope you will enjoy the update as much as we enjoyed working on it.
Gladiator School "Vanilla Edition" (v2.014.482)
+ DLC Expansion "The Divine Emperor"
-NEW Story content + "ending" to the game!
-NEW Quest system with over 40 new quests
-NEW Story dialogue added for 4 NPCs
-NEW Location added "Imperial Palace" Throneroom
-NEW Content added for Weapon mastery, Powerstrike and Dodge
-NEW Content added for all 9 weapon classes
-ADDED 60 new boss fights
More info about the update
- Hundreds of tweaks to gameplay balancing
- Improved UI (Interface & User Experience) in 95% of the game
- Improved animations in 90% of the game
- Improved textures in 90% of the game
- Improved gladiator behaviours
- Improved day and night cycle
- Improved reputation and fame system
- Improved market and tavern
- Improved pit and arena combat
- Improved colosseum and bandit combat
- Improved loot and inventory system
- Improved crowd and spectator system
- Improved build and upgrade system
- Improved speed system
- Improved stats balance up to level 300
- 39 major and minor crash issues fixed
- 64 major and minor bugs has been fixed
- Added 5 new soundeffects
- Improved loading and saving systems
- TONS of stability and performance fixes
Savefiles from previous versions are NOT compatible
Since this is a huge rework of the savefile systems to fix crash issues and with all the new content that has been added, you must start a new game to play this new version. Older savefiles will not work.
This new chapter to Gladiator School is the beginning of a bright future for the game.
Changed files in this update