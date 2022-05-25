 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

They are coming update for 25 May 2022

New difficulty balance

Share · View all patches · Build 8801802 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello community!

Thank you very much for all the feedback, especially about the excessive difficulty of the game. Please be advised that a difficulty smoothing patch is now available with a number of improvements:

  • Added 4 more seconds to horde fire resistance
  • Decreased fire rate of soldiers by 25%
  • Reduced the number of mines in all stages
  • Reduced the number of firing soldiers grouped together
  • New difficulty rate for the first stages
  • New difficulty balance for all stages

We apologize for what happened and hope that you can continue to support us and that you have the opportunity to replay our game with this new difficulty balance.

Thank you!

SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link