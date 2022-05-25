Hello community!

Thank you very much for all the feedback, especially about the excessive difficulty of the game. Please be advised that a difficulty smoothing patch is now available with a number of improvements:

Added 4 more seconds to horde fire resistance

Decreased fire rate of soldiers by 25%

Reduced the number of mines in all stages

Reduced the number of firing soldiers grouped together

New difficulty rate for the first stages

New difficulty balance for all stages

We apologize for what happened and hope that you can continue to support us and that you have the opportunity to replay our game with this new difficulty balance.

Thank you!