The new Update 0.2.0 is out now

General

The game now uses the new Unreal Engine 5.

This will have the most impact on the lighting, you can see the effect of the new Engine features, especially during night or in caves.

The ground-alignment of the feet has been reworked along with various shader adjustments.

Environment

There are two additional natural dangers, fires and asteroid impacts.

Additionally, fires can be caused by a lightning strike during a thunderstorm or an asteroid impact.

Once a fire has started, the individual flames will spawn according to the wind direction.

Asteroid impacts are way more deadly. Every in-game day, there will be a 10% chance of such an event. If an impact happens, everything within a 500 m radius is instantly killed and a huge amount of fire will be spawned at the impact location..

Single-Player

A Single-Player mode has been implemented. This is basically the same game as the Default multiplayer server setup, but you are able to experiment around as an admin.

Quality of life

The in-game chat now stores the last 10 messages locally, you can cycle through them with the arrow up key. You are also able to cycle through the channels with the tab key.