Be a Maverick | F/A-18C AIM-7 & ADM-141 Progress

Be a Maverick

A tribute

It is with great pleasure that we bring you TITLE HERE. Please enjoy and make sure to update to the latest version to receive the new DCS: F/A-18C Hornet and DCS: F-14 Tomcat liveries. We look forward to your feedback. Stay healthy and as always, fly safe.

F/A-18C Hornet

Development Progress

We are working on the next update for the Hornet and are happy to announce that the AIM-7P and ADM-141 TALD will be released in the next Open Beta update. We are currently finalizing sparks when firing the gun at night, and have crushed many of the multiplayer mission bugs which were apparent when several Supercarriers are in the mission.

AIM-7P

The AIM-7P is similar in most ways to the M versions. It was primarily an upgrade program. The main changes were to the software and improving low-level performance. A follow-on Block II upgrade added a new rear receiver that allowed the missile to receive mid-course corrections from the launching aircraft. Plans initially called for all M versions to be upgraded, but currently P's are being issued as required.

ADM-141A TALD

Used to help suppress Surface-to-Air Missile (SAM) systems by distracting them with false targets. TALDs can also trick hostile radars into emitting and allowing them to be attacked by Anti-Radiation missiles. They can also be used to confuse hostile air-to-air radar operators. In the first Gulf War, hundreds were launched by A-7s and F/A-18s on the first night of the war. An additional purpose is to act as a target practice for radar-guided air-to-air missiles. In the above screenshot you can see a Hornet carrying TALDs to act as AIM-7 practice targets.

Bundles

Promotion

Be a Maverick

DCS: F/A-18C Hornet and DCS: Supercarrier are now available as a bundle option that allow you to save a massive 30% on a combined purchase. Included are three new liveries.

https://store.steampowered.com/bundle/26381/Be_The_Maverick/

Maverick Legacy

In collaboration with Heatblur Simulations, we are pleased to bring you a special bundle comprising DCS: F/A-18C Hornet and DCS: F-14 Tomcat with a valuable 35% discount! This offer is only available this weekend so do not miss out.

https://store.steampowered.com/bundle/26382/Maverick_Legacy/

Thank you again for your passion and support,

Yours sincerely,

Eagle Dynamics