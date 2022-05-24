 Skip to content

TaleSpire update for 24 May 2022

Stability patch the third

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

It's been a couple of weeks, but we are back with the fixes for the next set of most common errors (according to the servers).

We have:

  • A fix for a case where joining a board during certain operations could cause an error
  • Code that handles cases where 3rd party library was delivering messages at unexpected times
  • A fix for a selection of bugs where certain combinations of delete and undo/redo could result in incorrect board states.
  • A fix for a nasty bug that resulted in random crashes during copy/paste

We also added the tiniest user-requested feature. Clicking the build-id now copies the id to the clipboard.

A big shout-out to you as well! There is no way that we would find and fix all these issues without the incredible help we have received. Thank you!

See you in the next patch :)

