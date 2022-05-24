Stability patch the third

Share · View all patches · Build 8801471 · Last edited 24 May 2022 – 18:59:03 UTC by Wendy

It's been a couple of weeks, but we are back with the fixes for the next set of most common errors (according to the servers).

We have:

A fix for a case where joining a board during certain operations could cause an error

Code that handles cases where 3rd party library was delivering messages at unexpected times

A fix for a selection of bugs where certain combinations of delete and undo/redo could result in incorrect board states.

A fix for a nasty bug that resulted in random crashes during copy/paste

We also added the tiniest user-requested feature. Clicking the build-id now copies the id to the clipboard.

A big shout-out to you as well! There is no way that we would find and fix all these issues without the incredible help we have received. Thank you!

See you in the next patch :)