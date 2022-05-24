 Skip to content

Breakwaters update for 24 May 2022

Important fix to treasure maps when taken across different worlds

Share · View all patches · Build 8801464 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

v0.5.16
-Fixed an issue in treasure maps where they could become confused about which world they should belong to and then not work correctly in the world they should be working in.
-Reduced cost to make refined yellow crystal bottles
-Reduced health of Yellow and Blue sea crystals
-Improved health bar position of sea crystals
-Reduced Chicken health from 15 to 10
-Fixed Gamepad input in the pause screen so it doesn't lose input when saving happens and some buttons turn off.
-Changed auto save to not happen while the pause screen is open
-Setup NPC to look at the player when they enter a conversation with them

