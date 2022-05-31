Build Update #039: V1032 Hotfix #3

Build ID: 8801352 (Client) / 8801378 (Dedicated Server)
Download size: 68 MB (Client) / 35 MB (Dedicated Server)
Another small patch for V1032 is out — and unless a game-breaking issue comes up, we're officially moving on to work exclusively on future release V1033, which we hope to start showcasing soon!
Here's the list of fixes and changes:
- Fixed a couple of potential crashes
- Fixed untextured door debris (from grenades and breaching charges)
- Fixed issues relating to item pick-ups between multiple clients[
- Fixed Rangefinder crash due to it getting into a weird back/forth infinite loop when aimed at characters
- Several under-the-hood changes to better support the fixes above
Changed files in this update