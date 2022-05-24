 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Phantom Racing update for 24 May 2022

Update 0.4.7

Share · View all patches · Build 8801277 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The Register error is resolved with this version. It said "Password not strong enough" which was a wrong message. this is fixed.

The performance was improved drastically and we fixed some smaller bugs

SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link