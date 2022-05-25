 Skip to content

Uninvited update for 25 May 2022

Uninvited, available now!

Share · View all patches · Build 8801215 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hi everyone!

After all these months of intense work, we’re really excited to announce the release of Uninvited, our peculiar and weird horror game!

We wanted to thank you all for waiting so long and supporting us until the big day.
If you find any bugs (we hope not), please let us know in the forums so we can fix them asap.
It’s a special game made with a lot of love, so we really hope you enjoy it.

Thank you <3!

Octavi & Susanna

P.d: You can get it 10% off on launch week, so… what are you waiting for? ;)

