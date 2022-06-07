Rogue Heroes Patch 4.0 - Live Now!

Hey there Heroes!

Thank you for all of your feedback following the Druids and Dungeons update! We received reports of a few bugs, and lots of feedback for improvement! Please find below all of the changes we'll be bringing in this next patch:

User Feedback Changes

Game will now no longer pause for other players when another goes into the inventory

Fixed an issue where a catacombs room could no be cleared

Fixed the issue where other players could controls the druid’s abilities

Added an upgrade for the Bomber has been added 'Bomb Proof' which gives them 20% immunity from any bomb damage per level. At the max level of 5 the bomber will no longer take damage from bombs.

Sakanamon can now swim for longer and faster, and dash faster in water.

The druid’s snake form will now poison faster

Auto Aim feature has been refined to target the closest enemy to the player and Non locked on aim will now function more similarly to the bow. With keyboard and mouse the player will face the mouse cursor and fire the spell towards that position. On controller the player will fire the projectile along the movement vector.

A change made so the player doesn’t die after losing the snake minigame

Bug Fixes

Fixed a texture issue with the fish fountain in the Slalen Ruins.

Fixed a texture issues with Tytu.

Fixed an issue where the ‘recreational fishing’ achievement would unlock at an incorrect time.

Town Icons now appear on the map.

Fixed an issue with UI not correctly displaying after a health upgrade in Intori’s Clinic.

Fixed a game desync when 2 players try to build something at the same time.

A fix for a bug where gold chess sometimes don’t unlock.

A fix to the Skull Rock Orb when playing online.

This patch is live now! As always, please feel free to let us know your feedback through the General Discussions on Steam. If you have any issues with this update, please report them to our [url=https://steamcommunity.com/app/787810/discussions/1/]Report a Problem section![/url]

That’s all for now, Heroes!

As always, if you experience any issues or need assistance, you can contact our Support Team here in the Report a Problem section, who are on hand to help!.

