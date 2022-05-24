The Stockholm Major Champions (ClientVersion 5279)



Photo by ESL

The Stockholm Major has finished, and after ten days of intense Dota, OG have emerged victorious. Congratulations to Ammar, Ceb, bzm, Yuragi, and Taiga on their impressive performance.

OG started the tournament with a strong showing during the group stage, but in the first round of the playoff bracket they lost 2-0 to TSM FTX, dropping to the lower bracket. With their backs against the wall, they rallied and secured wins against Fnatic, Thunder Awaken, Gaimin Gladiators, and Tundra Esports to reach the Grand Finals, where a rematch with TSM FTX was waiting. TSM FTX took Game 1 in convincing fashion and hoped to close out the rest of the series just as they did in the first round; however, OG showed their resilience once again, securing the next three wins in a row to crown themselves the Major champions.

We’d like to thank the teams that battled their way through the Spring Tour all the way to Stockholm, and all the fans who watched and supported them — it was truly exciting to feel the energy of a live audience again. We look forward to seeing what happens in the upcoming Summer Tour, featuring Regional League play from June 6 - July 17 and The Arlington Major August 4 - August 14. Time is running short for teams to prove they belong amongst the best in the world — those who deserve a place at The International fighting for the Aegis that awaits in Singapore this October.