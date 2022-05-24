Cherry Blossom Update - Version 0.9

Ahoy Ye Scurvy Dogs!
We are nearing the end of our travels through E-arr-ly Access and have one last treasure chest of updates for ye! Our team is now preparing for the full release of Plunder Panic on Steam and across all major consoles.
Behold the patch notes for Version 0.9
- New stage – Cherry Blossom Island added into rotation
- Victory camera effect that zooms in on winning move
- Captains have new death VFX and SFX
- Random Teams, Speedy Pirates and Dance Party modify-arrs
- Added a Shuffle Teams option during the award screen
- Hosts can force start private matches
- Updated Empty Chest item visual for better guidance
- Updated Swabby voice lines
- Improved error code clarity
- Local players now use random pirate names
- Local players can have highlighted names in online matches
- Can cut teammates free out of nets
- Enabled Remote Play Together
- Cannon fades to transparent when not available
- Holding action will automatically row at a reduced speed
- Improved Region Select functionality
- Various bugfixes, optimizations, and improvements
