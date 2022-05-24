 Skip to content

SenS update for 24 May 2022

SenS minor update

Last edited by Wendy

version 0.003

-Attempts to fix issues: stuck after exiting "The Empty Room"; "Yellow screen of death"; black screen at the game end instead of going back to main menu.
"Attempts" as I wasn't able to reproduce the issues but made some adjustments possibly fixing the bugs.

-Disabled Steam VR plugin in UE, as it was automatically launching Steam VR while not used by the game now.

-Slightly adjusted the timing for interactible texts where it has no impact on desired flow pace.

-Typo fix.

-Slightly increased texts outlines opacity for better readability in brightfull environments.

