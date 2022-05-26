Hotfix 1.5.12

NEW: Message in Rush Hour map indicating why the unlocking order can not be created UPDATE: Added Rush Hour editor checklist item for 2 station schedule UPDATE: Localizations (ja-JP: ui; pt: ui) UPDATE: Reworked wave screen animations and added seperate game over screen FIX: Changing platform number in schedule did not update train label platform FIX: Clicking on news items in main menu did nothing FIX: Coach Yard was sometimes wrongly assigned to a Station when loading saves of older maps where save overrides topology assignment FIX: Editor map settings not showing for correct mode on initial load FIX: Returning to menu while saving in editor could lead to save corruption FIX: Seed was not preserved in save leading to ... in leaderboards for anybody that finished the playthrough from a loaded save. FIX: Train were not entering the map when building was on FIX: Upgrading signal when between 8k and 10k gave 2k instead of charging 8k```