NEW: Message in Rush Hour map indicating why the unlocking order can not be created
UPDATE: Added Rush Hour editor checklist item for 2 station schedule
UPDATE: Localizations (ja-JP: ui; pt: ui)
UPDATE: Reworked wave screen animations and added seperate game over screen
FIX: Changing platform number in schedule did not update train label platform
FIX: Clicking on news items in main menu did nothing
FIX: Coach Yard was sometimes wrongly assigned to a Station when loading saves of older maps where save overrides topology assignment
FIX: Editor map settings not showing for correct mode on initial load
FIX: Returning to menu while saving in editor could lead to save corruption
FIX: Seed was not preserved in save leading to ... in leaderboards for anybody that finished the playthrough from a loaded save.
FIX: Train were not entering the map when building was on
FIX: Upgrading signal when between 8k and 10k gave 2k instead of charging 8k```
Rail Route update for 26 May 2022
Hotfix 1.5.12
Patchnotes via Steam Community
