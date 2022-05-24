 Skip to content

My Days In Belair update for 24 May 2022

My Days In Belair Patch!

Build 8800966

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello to all players! Thank you very much for your support during the launch of our game My days in Belair! We are working on fixing the bugs that are in My Days In Belair! In this first patch(1.0.3) we fixed several bugs such as:

  • Black screen in some romantic scenes (accessed by pressing the heart button);
    -Graphic bug in the UI of adventures;
    -The ending of the game was inaccessible;
    -Other minor bugs;
    We are also working to implement new features to make the game more complete and smooth.

