Hi everyone,

here is a regular update, the changes:

add a cover ring,

corrected antivenom ring resistance to poison,

preemptive and surprise battle now work (and depends on difficulty),

add ailment attack to regular enemy,

ex bosses now also use ailment attack.

Thank you for your support,

David Nguyen.