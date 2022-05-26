V 0.0.4.5

Cyber Bots may be found when disturbing trash cans, boxes, shrubbery and sometimes in wishing wells. There are new perks that will help you manage them as well as a device you can find and hack to turn them all to your side.

New Hoverboard Perk: “Bot Smasher”. When on your hoverboard you can ram through Cyber Bots to destroy them.

New Thrown Perk: “Engineer”. Your grenades create Cyber Bots on explosion. The more stack the more Cyber Bots created.

New Body Perk: “Armor”. Mitigate damage from enemies. Up to two stacks.

New Body Perk: “Hacked Bots”. Cyber bots are hacked by default and only attack enemies.

New console you can find and hack to turn Cyber Bots to your side for that particular map.

Dropped health drinks now come in two varieties, plus 25 hp and the more rare plus 50 hp.

As with the health drinks, dropped batteries now come in two varieties, plus 25 battery and the more rare plus 50 battery.

The Body Perk ”Player Barrier” now works after reloading the game.

Attacks from hoverboarding enemies and the shock wave attack from the giant mechs in sector five has increased on easy mode.