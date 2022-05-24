Additions and Changes

Share · View all patches · Build 8800825 · Last edited 24 May 2022 – 17:09:26 UTC by Wendy

-Replaced the Doll Face Randomization in the Graveyard platforming area.

-Added Two more fast travels that can be utilized with the 'shovel' item.

-Added a sound effect to the Crawling Cutscene.

-Added the Rattling Door sound effect to more doors.

-Removed a dripping entrail from the depths.

-Changed a Jump in the Catacomb Trials

-Changed a key lock in the Mecha-Temple to allow the player to obtain the Blood Key earlier in the game.

-Added and changed a few graphical assets.

-Made some aesthetic alterations to various locations.

-Improved the Death animation for the 'Freak'

-Cleaned up some logic.