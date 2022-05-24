 Skip to content

Victim update for 24 May 2022

Additions and Changes

Build 8800825

Patchnotes via Steam Community

-Replaced the Doll Face Randomization in the Graveyard platforming area.

-Added Two more fast travels that can be utilized with the 'shovel' item.

-Added a sound effect to the Crawling Cutscene.
-Added the Rattling Door sound effect to more doors.

-Removed a dripping entrail from the depths.
-Changed a Jump in the Catacomb Trials
-Changed a key lock in the Mecha-Temple to allow the player to obtain the Blood Key earlier in the game.

-Added and changed a few graphical assets.
-Made some aesthetic alterations to various locations.

-Improved the Death animation for the 'Freak'

-Cleaned up some logic.

