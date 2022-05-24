Additions and Changes

-Replaced the Doll Face Randomization in the Graveyard platforming area.
-Added Two more fast travels that can be utilized with the 'shovel' item.
-Added a sound effect to the Crawling Cutscene.
-Added the Rattling Door sound effect to more doors.
-Removed a dripping entrail from the depths.
-Changed a Jump in the Catacomb Trials
-Changed a key lock in the Mecha-Temple to allow the player to obtain the Blood Key earlier in the game.
-Added and changed a few graphical assets.
-Made some aesthetic alterations to various locations.
-Improved the Death animation for the 'Freak'
-Cleaned up some logic.
Changed files in this update