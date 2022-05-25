Animaze presents Follow Cursor behavior and more!

Happy update day, Animaze Community!

Looking for an easier way to make your avatar nod, shake their head, or better follow what you are doing on screen? Look no further as today’s update has prepared a solution for you! Update now and have fun with our new Follow Mouse Cursor behavior, optimized Quickscenes switch times, and newly implemented portrait aspect ratio virtual camera output.

Here is a breakdown of today’s new features:

Follow Cursor behavior : added Follow Mouse Cursor behavior (Settings > Advanced Tracking Configurations > Overrides > Follow Mouse Cursor) which makes the avatar’s head and eyes follow the mouse cursor.

: added Follow Mouse Cursor behavior (Settings > Advanced Tracking Configurations > Overrides > Follow Mouse Cursor) which makes the avatar’s head and eyes follow the mouse cursor. Optimized Quickscenes switch times and Emotes preloading

Virtual camera output now supports portrait aspect ratio

Animaze Recordings (.anmz files) now capture emotes triggers and the camera transform

This update also brings you the following bug fixes and improvements:

virtual camera broadcasting is now saved session to session

fixed rotation bug in Animaze Recordings (.anmz files)

added Animaze Editor shortcut (Profile > Shortcuts > Animaze Editor)

Axis Perception Neuron now doesn’t auto-connect when enabling the tracker

Floor Prop in Axis Perception Neuron tracker disables when the tracker is toggled off

fixed record video preview timer visual cue error

refined tongue movement behavior when using gamepad. Before this, left stick wasn’t doing anything

updated hands animations (used with Ultraleap tracking) on Personas

We are working to solve the following known issues:

Due to an update made on the iPhone ARkit bridge, some temporary issues might occur around connecting iPhones as a tracking device. This should automatically be solved in a couple of days while the AppStore rolls out the new version of iOS Animaze. A workaround is to try reinstalling the iOS app or contact us at support [@] animaze.us

As always, we love hearing what you think about the new content and Animaze! Tell us what you’d like to see added to Animaze on our Discord server, email us at support[@]animaze[.]us, or message us on Twitter!

Happy Streaming With Animaze 1.0!