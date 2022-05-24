Battle Bands Patch Notes #9

The 9th Patch is focused on stability, balance and fixes as we start preparing for Season 2!

We are incredibly grateful for all of the feedback and look forward to hearing more from all of you about how we can continue to improve Battle Bands!

New Cosmetics!

"Pointed" Hairstyle added to the Store pool.

"Soft Sizzle" Outfit added to the Store pool.

Balance Changes

Cards & Gear

"Calming Bassline" effect now lasts for 2 completed (rather than played) song sections and has +2 capacity.

"Quick Lick" has "Well Timed" upgrade replacing "With Feeling"

"Quick Retry" renamed to "Rapid Retry" and draws 1 fewer card on play.

"Shake It Off" draws on discard no longer includes self.

"Invigorating Beat" +1 hype.

"Crashing Cymbal" costs -1 Energy.

"Groovin' With The Beat" (Drums) gives 1 less hype and +1 Protection, "Too Fast" upgrade replaced with "Disruptive"

"Groovin' With The Beat" (Guitar) gives 1 less hype and +1 Protection. "Well Timed" upgrade added.

"Metronome" now gives hype every 9 performance cards played instead of 10.

"Gold Leaf Stratocaster" costs $15 less.

Band hype is now limited so it can never go below the negative of the hype goal.

Crew is now capped at 50 per side as to follow fire codes of the different venues.

Bosses

Scrap Titan: Tour Level 1 -1 card draw. Tour Level 5 +1 card draw. Tour level 7 +1 energy, +1 "Scrapyard Dog" Tour Level 8 +1 Max hand size, ,+1 energy, +1 "Heavy Smash"

Riff Rats: Tour Level 2 -1 card draw. Tour Level 7 -1 "Family"

Caper Crew: Tour Level 2 +1 Max hand size and Card draw. Tour Level 4 +1 energy.

Bardbarians: Tour Level 3 +1 card draw. Tour Level 4 +1 Energy. Tour Level 5 +1 Card draw and max hand size. Tour level 6 +1 card draw.

Jackal Brothers: Tour Level 4 -1 "Spooky Sifflet" & "Varmint Shuffle" Tour Level 5 -1 "Varmint Shuffle" -1 Energy.

Goo Fighters: Tour Level 4 +1 Energy. Tour Level 5 +1 Draw count. Tour Level 6 +1 Draw count & Energy. Tour Level 8 +1 "Kerplunk"

Skidmarks: Tour Level 6 -1 Energy Tour Level 8 -1 Energy.

Bugs

"Jump Up And Down" now works as intended when used multiple turns in a row.

"Well Practiced Chorus" bot weight adjusted slightly to make it more likely the bots play it later in a turn.

"Well Thrown Sticks" bot weights adjusted to take both opponent protection and number of crew into account.

"Wreck and Repeat" & "Crowd Surf" bot weight adjusted to take how much hype they would generate into account.

"Mimicking Hook" no longer creates a doubled Song Section when ended with "Confusing Intimidation"

Issue when removing all of a deck replacing it with starter deck fixed so now a deck can not be smaller than 1 card.

Randomizing character on the customization screen now properly randomizes instrument colors.

Gear properly disappears when sacrificed at a moment.

Final Boss defeat screen no longer shows -morale as it is redundant.

Going Second in Royale now gives double protection from previous values.

We hope these adjustments improve your time playing Battle Bands and we look forward to hearing your thoughts!

If you want to share those thoughts and questions, or are just looking for awesome Battle Bands players head over to our [Discord!](Discord.gg/BattleBands)

[ ](discord.gg/battlebands)