Quick hotfixes for v9.04.

Fixes

• Fixed a bug where a Secret Card was missing from the shop

• Fixed a rare bug where the Card Trader ripped you off and didn’t give you a card. Please make a support ticket at http://legiontd2.com/bugs if this happened to you, so we can verify your account and process a refund.

Counterattack

• Mythium: 50 → 60

Seedling:

• Attack speed: 0.91 → 1

Chloropixie

• Damage: 42 → 43

Sakura

• Health: 1500 → 1400

• Damage: 80 → 100

• Superbloom: 150 health and 8 damage → 140 health and 10 damage

Wale Chief

• Health: 7850 → 7900

• Damage: 150 → 155

As usual, we're actively monitoring the patch for bugs. We'll be releasing hotfix patches regularly as needed. We'll continue buff Sakura/any other new units if needed.