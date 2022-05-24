 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Legion TD 2 update for 24 May 2022

v9.04.2

Share · View all patches · Build 8800665 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Quick hotfixes for v9.04.

Fixes
• Fixed a bug where a Secret Card was missing from the shop
• Fixed a rare bug where the Card Trader ripped you off and didn’t give you a card. Please make a support ticket at http://legiontd2.com/bugs if this happened to you, so we can verify your account and process a refund.

Counterattack
• Mythium: 50 → 60

Seedling:
• Attack speed: 0.91 → 1

Chloropixie
• Damage: 42 → 43

Sakura
• Health: 1500 → 1400
• Damage: 80 → 100
• Superbloom: 150 health and 8 damage → 140 health and 10 damage

Wale Chief
• Health: 7850 → 7900
• Damage: 150 → 155

As usual, we're actively monitoring the patch for bugs. We'll be releasing hotfix patches regularly as needed. We'll continue buff Sakura/any other new units if needed.

Changed files in this update

Legion TD 2 Alpha Win64 Depot 469606
  • Loading history…
Legion TD 2 Alpha OSX_Both Depot 469608
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link