A Story Beside is out now!

Hey everyone — today is the day!

It's been a massively emotional (and quite draining) six years getting to this point, so I couldn't be more proud to announce A Story Beside is finished and available now in full. Step into the sleepy mountain village of Pyreside and experience a charming, poignant, and deeply personal journey through the life of a humble innkeeper named Lyric. I'm incredibly happy this story has resonated so strongly with early access players and am overjoyed to finally be sharing it with the wider world.

So, next steps now that the game has launched in full? I'll be active in the forums and across social media in the coming days, listening to your feedback and continuing to improve the game experience... so keep that feedback coming! Once I'm confident the story and gameplay are as polished and bug-free as possible, I'll be turning my attention to supporting other languages and platforms so that more players can jump in.

In the meantime, I truly hope you all enjoy the game! I poured my heart and soul into it and send it out into the world today with all of my love.

Thank you all from the bottom of my heart for your patience and support.



All my best,

David Grund

waywardprophet.com