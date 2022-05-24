💎v0.19.03 Early Access🐰

Working on it non-stop, but we're getting closer and closer to reaching our goal!
This new build features just A LOT of stuff, but I'd say the things I've enjoyed working on the most are the Kingdom Calendar and the remakes for old CG scenes! As animated scenes, they feel just right ❤️
Size: 732.1 MBs
Aaaand...
~12 HOURS from now we'll begin distributing 🐺Marie🍆️
This build will be required!
Additions and changes:
ːswirliesː Kingdom Calendar added! You can now track down the events happening around the Kingdom easily (unlocks in the Pause Menu and on the "N" key)
ːswirliesː Human X Cat Princess NSFW Animation #1 added
ːswirliesː Rabbit X Harvest Princess NSFW Animation #1 added
ːswirliesː Moss Princess NSFW Animation #2 added
ːswirliesː Marie NSFW Animation #1 added
ːswirliesː Marie, Corrupted Nun, has been added as DLC character
ːswirliesː Added weapon! Ecclesiastic Claw (Marie DLC)
ːswirliesː Added armor! Bloody Bandages (Marie DLC)
ːswirliesː "Indecent Bikini" costume added for Marie (Marie DLC)
ːswirliesː "Decent Maid Dress" costume added for Marie (Marie DLC)
ːswirliesː Reworked CG scene with new animation: Dragon Princess I
ːswirliesː Reworked CG scene with new animation: Rabbit X Harvest Princess
ːswirliesː Reworked CG scene with new animation: Kobold Ending
ːswirliesː Added a sexy Kobold Maid in the Kobold Fortress, during the Intro
ːswirliesː Adjusted Sound Effects on every NSFW animation
ːswirliesː Reworked assets for many NPCs (Pruna, Crystal Princess, Mimic Princess, Kheera, Mermaid sisters, Pirate Princess, Gazer Princess). More to come in the next updates.
ːswirliesː Added a script to make sure NPCs don't spawn onto each other in most meeting spots
ːswirliesː Increased highest won/lost battles influence on armies balance
ːswirliesː Little Mice Inn added in Clocktown!
ːswirliesː Added item! Prayer: Cleanse
ːswirliesː Added Area CG: "Ancient Battlefield"
ːswirliesː Added Area CG: "Crystal Crater"
ːswirliesː Added Area CG: "Scarecrow Field"
ːswirliesː Added Area CG: "Dragon Queen's Castle"
ːswirliesː Added Area CG: "Human Castle's Slums"
ːswirliesː Added Area CG: "Rock Tunnel"
ːswirliesː Added Area CG: "Monastery"
During special (real-life) time windows you'll also notice some differences in your calendar:
21/03-15/04: Bloomgaze Festival always runs
28/10-02/11: Spookfest always runs
22/12-06/01: Chillbite Blessing always runs
Full Moon days: Moon Festival always runs
Fixes:
ːswirliesː Added a script that fixes mismatched Progeny body type/gender
ːswirliesː Added a script that re-randomize Progeny that ended up with broken/not working assets
ːswirliesː Fixed "non Heir" Progeny deliveries always adding a broken Progeny into Dear's Box
ːswirliesː Fixed crashing Status Screen when Reigns end up having negative Army/Wall scores
ːswirliesː Fixed Progeny not keeping their special custom hair/color when recruited
ːswirliesː Fixed buggy Harvest/Insect overworld map units
ːswirliesː Fixed Cat Princess first Campsite "attack" not progressing the game events to the next day
ːswirliesː Fixed the Crystal Lizard cave. You can now enter it and break crystals when the quest isn't active
ːswirliesː Fixed Insect Princess THICC form missing the naked portrait
ːswirliesː Fixed game crashing when wearing Green Deceit after in a battle for the "De Profundis" quest
ːswirliesː Fixed Kobold Princess wandering around too far in the first Campsite scene, during the Intro
ːswirliesː Fixed some missing Progeny bodies (mainly males, and mainly dragons)
ːswirliesː Fixed missing sprite calls in various meeting spots (Lighthouses, Monastery Library, Lamia Ruins, Beach, Hunting Terrace, Rabbit Vineyards, Slime Pool, Beach...)
ːswirliesː Fixed Knight clipping after some Campsite events
ːswirliesː Fixed Rattesein bank account not resetting if you didn't carry over your Bank Book with the Mystery Box
ːswirliesː Fixed issues with Eldritch Princess recruitment scene
ːswirliesː Fixed zoom-in effect sometimes remaining after battlefuck animations
ːswirliesː Fixed Life Pearl possibly giving Oni Progeny
ːswirliesː Fixed Progeny meant to be recruited as naked being automatically assigned a standard costume
ːswirliesː Fixed Skeleton Princess not visible during the siege event, after getting her room's Key
ːswirliesː Reworked enemy range detector script
ːswirliesː Prevent crashes when entering Diamond Seashell / Mermaid Bottom / Clocktown / Birdcage at midnight
ːswirliesː Siege CGs now fade out like the rest of the artworks
ːswirliesː Fixed Goblin/Moth troops placing on the overworld map
ːswirliesː Fixed Crystal Crater stones not dropping Crystals
ːswirliesː Fixed Mermaid Bottom loading crash
ːswirliesː Fixed Knight being slowed down after refusing to enter Kobold Princess' Route
ːswirliesː Fixed Harvest X Rabbit scenes II and III being available when Harvest is in its THICC form (which automatically gives Harvest the female form)
ːswirliesː Fixed Spinel Hermits becoming unresponsive after the Player gets certain costumes
ːswirliesː Various bugs and typos
