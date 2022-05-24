💎v0.19.03 Early Access🐰

Working on it non-stop, but we're getting closer and closer to reaching our goal!

This new build features just A LOT of stuff, but I'd say the things I've enjoyed working on the most are the Kingdom Calendar and the remakes for old CG scenes! As animated scenes, they feel just right ❤️

Size: 732.1 MBs

Aaaand...

~12 HOURS from now we'll begin distributing 🐺Marie🍆️

This build will be required!

Additions and changes:

ːswirliesː Kingdom Calendar added! You can now track down the events happening around the Kingdom easily (unlocks in the Pause Menu and on the "N" key)

ːswirliesː Human X Cat Princess NSFW Animation #1 added

ːswirliesː Rabbit X Harvest Princess NSFW Animation #1 added

ːswirliesː Moss Princess NSFW Animation #2 added

ːswirliesː Marie NSFW Animation #1 added

ːswirliesː Marie, Corrupted Nun, has been added as DLC character

ːswirliesː Added weapon! Ecclesiastic Claw (Marie DLC)

ːswirliesː Added armor! Bloody Bandages (Marie DLC)

ːswirliesː "Indecent Bikini" costume added for Marie (Marie DLC)

ːswirliesː "Decent Maid Dress" costume added for Marie (Marie DLC)

ːswirliesː Reworked CG scene with new animation: Dragon Princess I

ːswirliesː Reworked CG scene with new animation: Rabbit X Harvest Princess

ːswirliesː Reworked CG scene with new animation: Kobold Ending

ːswirliesː Added a sexy Kobold Maid in the Kobold Fortress, during the Intro

ːswirliesː Adjusted Sound Effects on every NSFW animation

ːswirliesː Reworked assets for many NPCs (Pruna, Crystal Princess, Mimic Princess, Kheera, Mermaid sisters, Pirate Princess, Gazer Princess). More to come in the next updates.

ːswirliesː Added a script to make sure NPCs don't spawn onto each other in most meeting spots

ːswirliesː Increased highest won/lost battles influence on armies balance

ːswirliesː Little Mice Inn added in Clocktown!

ːswirliesː Added item! Prayer: Cleanse

ːswirliesː Added Area CG: "Ancient Battlefield"

ːswirliesː Added Area CG: "Crystal Crater"

ːswirliesː Added Area CG: "Scarecrow Field"

ːswirliesː Added Area CG: "Dragon Queen's Castle"

ːswirliesː Added Area CG: "Human Castle's Slums"

ːswirliesː Added Area CG: "Rock Tunnel"

ːswirliesː Added Area CG: "Monastery"

During special (real-life) time windows you'll also notice some differences in your calendar:

21/03-15/04: Bloomgaze Festival always runs

28/10-02/11: Spookfest always runs

22/12-06/01: Chillbite Blessing always runs

Full Moon days: Moon Festival always runs

Fixes:

ːswirliesː Added a script that fixes mismatched Progeny body type/gender

ːswirliesː Added a script that re-randomize Progeny that ended up with broken/not working assets

ːswirliesː Fixed "non Heir" Progeny deliveries always adding a broken Progeny into Dear's Box

ːswirliesː Fixed crashing Status Screen when Reigns end up having negative Army/Wall scores

ːswirliesː Fixed Progeny not keeping their special custom hair/color when recruited

ːswirliesː Fixed buggy Harvest/Insect overworld map units

ːswirliesː Fixed Cat Princess first Campsite "attack" not progressing the game events to the next day

ːswirliesː Fixed the Crystal Lizard cave. You can now enter it and break crystals when the quest isn't active

ːswirliesː Fixed Insect Princess THICC form missing the naked portrait

ːswirliesː Fixed game crashing when wearing Green Deceit after in a battle for the "De Profundis" quest

ːswirliesː Fixed Kobold Princess wandering around too far in the first Campsite scene, during the Intro

ːswirliesː Fixed some missing Progeny bodies (mainly males, and mainly dragons)

ːswirliesː Fixed missing sprite calls in various meeting spots (Lighthouses, Monastery Library, Lamia Ruins, Beach, Hunting Terrace, Rabbit Vineyards, Slime Pool, Beach...)

ːswirliesː Fixed Knight clipping after some Campsite events

ːswirliesː Fixed Rattesein bank account not resetting if you didn't carry over your Bank Book with the Mystery Box

ːswirliesː Fixed issues with Eldritch Princess recruitment scene

ːswirliesː Fixed zoom-in effect sometimes remaining after battlefuck animations

ːswirliesː Fixed Life Pearl possibly giving Oni Progeny

ːswirliesː Fixed Progeny meant to be recruited as naked being automatically assigned a standard costume

ːswirliesː Fixed Skeleton Princess not visible during the siege event, after getting her room's Key

ːswirliesː Reworked enemy range detector script

ːswirliesː Prevent crashes when entering Diamond Seashell / Mermaid Bottom / Clocktown / Birdcage at midnight

ːswirliesː Siege CGs now fade out like the rest of the artworks

ːswirliesː Fixed Goblin/Moth troops placing on the overworld map

ːswirliesː Fixed Crystal Crater stones not dropping Crystals

ːswirliesː Fixed Mermaid Bottom loading crash

ːswirliesː Fixed Knight being slowed down after refusing to enter Kobold Princess' Route

ːswirliesː Fixed Harvest X Rabbit scenes II and III being available when Harvest is in its THICC form (which automatically gives Harvest the female form)

ːswirliesː Fixed Spinel Hermits becoming unresponsive after the Player gets certain costumes

ːswirliesː Various bugs and typos