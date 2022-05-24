This build has not been seen in a public branch.

The Night of Death 1.9ver update

corrections

Problem) When the Japanese version of "The Night of Death" is first started, the real-time OK and the real-time NG are printed together in the notification related to the real-time situation

Modify) The game is not restricted to play, so it is clearly displayed as Live OK

Problem) When investigating a particular Buddhist altar while accompanied by a helper in Chapter 1 of the Korean version of the "The Night of Death, the text "Called" is printed as "Blowed."

Modified) Currently, this issue has been fixed and is output normally.

Problem) First DLC Dreamy Forest First Abyss: The voice of certain wandering people in Yokota village is randomly heard in Japanese and Korean

Modified) Only Korean voice is displayed in the Korean version and Japanese voice is displayed in the Japanese version

Problem) In the story event that occurs in the first DLC Dream Forest "Chief's House" on a night trip, the "Chief's Wife" NPC fails to move when the player opens the door of the guest room while investigating the "Chief's House" first

Modified)This issue is currently fixed and will then run normally.

Updates

Confusion level of the main episode is open

Details) Confusion difficulty level has been opened and can be played normally.

Convenience Improvements

Chapter 2 Clear Conditions: Destroy 4 Dongja statues located on the map.

Revised) Chapter 2 Clear Conditions: Let's deal with the specter of resentment.

It has been found that some users who have played the game perceive the failure to complete the conditions and thus the chapter is not cleared as an error.

Therefore, we changed the difficulty of the clearing conditions in the chapter.

I'll explain it for the last time.

I would like to remind you that the contents of the improvement above are not errors.