This update adds a check for collisions on objects that can be bounced off of while swinging such as the bats at the beginning of the game. So if you hit an object like a bat while swinging as long as it is on top of it, it will bounce instead of kill the player now.

I also fixed an area right before you got to the jewel puzzle to where you could die hitting the wall. Let me know if you have any issues, I can usually fix them fairly quick.