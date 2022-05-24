Post-Release Patch - v1.05

Hi guys!

This is by far the largest patch so far. Having taken into account all the feedback and reviews received, we have done our best to follow them in an attempt to improve the gameplay as much as possible. It still has a long way to go, with many suggestions for improvement yet to be implemented in future patches. This one however, should be a large step in the right direction.

Apart from multiple bug fixes (mainly surrounding the final boss fight) and a couple of polish improvements, the focus of this patch has been to improve enjoyment by decreasing multiple instances of 'unfair difficulty'. Ranging from harsh mechanics to over-aggressive enemies.

Bug Fixes

Resolved an issue where you could walk freely around the boss arena if you jump-attacked into it.

Resolved an issue where Zeus' dialogue would sometimes replay a second time.

Resolved an issue where the platform that allows you to leave the arena after beating Zeus would rise before the player was on it. It now rises and falls continuously to ensure the player cannot get stuck.

Resolved an issue where Kronos would sometimes wait next to the throne after beating Zeus, without ever sitting on it. This resulted in the player having to restart the game.

Resolved an issue where Kronos could clip under the ground if the player used Time Control while inside the open doors at the end of Level 3. It is no longer possible to use Time Control while in this position.

Resolved an issue where Kronos would sometimes display alternate animations when leaving a level. He should now always run normally.

Gameplay Changes

General

Kronos will now respawn with full health after each death - regardless of how many lives are remaining. No longer will you be punished in this way for dying.

Increased invulnerability time (time when you take damage) from 0.3 seconds to 1 second.

Removed awkwardly placed set of spikes in Level 1's first cave.

Swapped location of a coin and a set of spikes in Level 1's second cave.

Removed awkwardly placed enemy in Level 2.

Raised the first smasher within the group after the bridge in Level 2. Players should now find this challenge slightly easier to traverse.

Enemies

All enemies no longer have the ability to 'carry you away' if you collide with them from an elevated angle. After they have attacked, the collision detection between you and the enemy will be disabled for the duration in which you are invulnerable. You are still able to attack and kill them during this period.

In addition to the point above, flying enemies will now change direction after attacking if safe to do so. This will give the player a chance to recover, as well as aiding in the resolution of the issue mentioned above.

Miscellaneous/Quality of Life

Changed default attack hotkey from "K" to "Left Mouse Button"

Removed the ability to skip a portion of the second cave in Level 1 by jumping to the lever from ground level, opening the trampoline early.

Removed the ability to destroy Zeus' bullets by attacking them.

Added an option to return to the start of Level 1 from the pause menu while playing. This will eventually be turned into an ability to quickly return to your Town. For now, it is a useful way to reset your climb attempt for any reason.

Added a proper long platform sprite for required objects.

Removed additional walls that were acting as ground, effetely allowing the player to wall jump. This will be an ongoing process.

What's Next?

Improving the current experience will always take priority over implementing additional features. Whether this be bug fixes, enemy/mechanic balancing, or general gameplay improvements.

As the bug reports and such slow however, the next main goal we have is to start developing the Town. A large part of the game will include building this Town from the ground up, increasing it's population, funding the construction of buildings, and opening shops in which you can purchase upgrades from.

In addition, this will most likely lead to the implementation of World Shops as well - travelling merchants you will meet when travelling through the mountain. Some may even want to set up shop within the Town!

As always, we'd like to thank anyone and everyone who has taken the time to download and play the game, leave reviews, or post in the discussion board. New people seem to be finding the game each and every day and it blows us away. Hopefully, it can keep being developed into something truly special.

We hope you enjoy this update, and look forward to working on the next one!

Thank you!