New Free Bonus Book Image!

To Celebrate Coloring Pixels releasing on the Nintendo Switch tomorrow, we have added a new, free image to the Bonus Book for you to enjoy!

Coloring Pixels is now on Nintendo Switch!

If you have missed the news regarding the Switch release, you can find out about it here:

https://steamcommunity.com/games/897330/announcements/detail/3176737279186502030

Coloring Pixels: Collection 1 releases tomorrow, 26th May 2022, and if you order now you can even download the game early, allowing you to play as soon as the game is live!

Patch Notes v1.17.15

New Features