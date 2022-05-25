Kainga Patch 0.5.10

Hey there!
I've done some further patching fixing a bunch of issues that arose from the new Synergy system, so if you had problems with unplacable buildings or synergies breaking things, I hope it's been fixed now!
I also added a new visual representation to Charnushka's ability.
Thanks for your support and I'm now working on the new map, a snow system, and drawing a lot of clothing!
All the best,
-Kainga Dev
Here's the change log:
Version 0.5.10
Bugfixes and Changes:
- Thinker’s starting passive now affects synergies
- Bonfire festival now also gives Karma
- Fixed a bug that blocked more than one movement inspiration from appearing
- Hearth attachments can now be placed again
- Fixed the Fertilized Crops tech so it works as intended
- Fixed passive synergies like E-fish-ency and Hermitage
- Also fixed a crash with passive synergy upgrades like Plank Axes
- Synergy UI will now show the right 2 techs when chosen backwards
- Lamba house now shows protections
- Farms can be placed at the top of the Towers islands
- Fixed an issue with synergy techs being unplaceable
- Houses that spawn double now spawn +1 with an attachment
- You can now place, rotate and cancel buildings while paused
- Boats will forget enemies more easily when moving away
- Selection decal should not persist when hopping on to transports
- Units should face the direction of travel when in transports
- Fishing tower can now not be placed slightly below ground-level, making it unusable
- Added an additional check to ensure Thinker appears as the game opens
- Fixed a bug where UI would flicker after closed
- Esc should now properly bring up the menu after closing UI
- Fixed a ramp on the Edges that was needlessly unpathable
- Added a visual representation to Charnushka’s production boost
- Units should no longer be able to attack themselves
- Fixed an issue where the hotbar buttons would get out of order
- Evaporated Ajowan Thinkers can now be properly rescued as intended
- Cages should prefer the Thinker getting unlocked in the current quest
- Fixed an issue with technologies not appearing in the Skyloft shop
- Fixed prerequisite issues with some synergy technologies
- Permanent festivals can be used again as intended
- Added an Ante cost to the Boardgame Festival
Changed files in this update