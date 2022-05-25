Kainga Patch 0.5.10

Share · View all patches · Build 8800043 · Last edited 25 May 2022 – 08:09:19 UTC by Wendy

Hey there!

I've done some further patching fixing a bunch of issues that arose from the new Synergy system, so if you had problems with unplacable buildings or synergies breaking things, I hope it's been fixed now!

I also added a new visual representation to Charnushka's ability.

Thanks for your support and I'm now working on the new map, a snow system, and drawing a lot of clothing!

All the best,

-Kainga Dev

Here's the change log:

Version 0.5.10

Bugfixes and Changes: