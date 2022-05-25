 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Kainga update for 25 May 2022

Kainga Patch 0.5.10

Share · View all patches · Build 8800043 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey there!
I've done some further patching fixing a bunch of issues that arose from the new Synergy system, so if you had problems with unplacable buildings or synergies breaking things, I hope it's been fixed now!

I also added a new visual representation to Charnushka's ability.

Thanks for your support and I'm now working on the new map, a snow system, and drawing a lot of clothing!
All the best,
-Kainga Dev

Here's the change log:

Version 0.5.10

Bugfixes and Changes:
  • Thinker’s starting passive now affects synergies
  • Bonfire festival now also gives Karma
  • Fixed a bug that blocked more than one movement inspiration from appearing
  • Hearth attachments can now be placed again
  • Fixed the Fertilized Crops tech so it works as intended
  • Fixed passive synergies like E-fish-ency and Hermitage
  • Also fixed a crash with passive synergy upgrades like Plank Axes
  • Synergy UI will now show the right 2 techs when chosen backwards
  • Lamba house now shows protections
  • Farms can be placed at the top of the Towers islands
  • Fixed an issue with synergy techs being unplaceable
  • Houses that spawn double now spawn +1 with an attachment
  • You can now place, rotate and cancel buildings while paused
  • Boats will forget enemies more easily when moving away
  • Selection decal should not persist when hopping on to transports
  • Units should face the direction of travel when in transports
  • Fishing tower can now not be placed slightly below ground-level, making it unusable
  • Added an additional check to ensure Thinker appears as the game opens
  • Fixed a bug where UI would flicker after closed
  • Esc should now properly bring up the menu after closing UI
  • Fixed a ramp on the Edges that was needlessly unpathable
  • Added a visual representation to Charnushka’s production boost
  • Units should no longer be able to attack themselves
  • Fixed an issue where the hotbar buttons would get out of order
  • Evaporated Ajowan Thinkers can now be properly rescued as intended
  • Cages should prefer the Thinker getting unlocked in the current quest
  • Fixed an issue with technologies not appearing in the Skyloft shop
  • Fixed prerequisite issues with some synergy technologies
  • Permanent festivals can be used again as intended
  • Added an Ante cost to the Boardgame Festival
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link