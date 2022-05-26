The anticipated patch v1.2 for Forgive Me Father is out now!

We greet thee, cultists,

The Old Ones teased you and delayed our progress to torment you even more, BUT, the awaited update for Forgive Me Father is finally here! Largely based on your feedback, the patch adds many new important features and significantly improves the game as a whole. We've also managed to fix many annoying bugs and we're not done yet, we will keep working on the game and making it even better!

Full changelog:

New Features

New auto aim setting that can be accessed in the Gameplay options.

Player now has a brief death animation before showing the Game Over screen.

Trying to shoot with a weapon that has no ammo will automatically switch to a different weapon. This can be turned off in the Gameplay options.

Weapons with no ammo can no longer be selected.

Each weapon on the Skill Tree has an icon showing what kind of ammunition it uses.

Level selection now remembers campaign progress even when saves are deleted.

Hallways and doors where levels end are now marked.

Added separate autosave and quicksave slots for Priest and Journalist characters.

Level progress tracker was added to the pause menu.

General Balancing

Experience requirements are lowered for each new skill point acquired. At the end of the adventure players can now receive 14 points instead of 11 assuming no experience upgrades were taken.

Adjusted experience upgrades to be more effective.

Enemies

Ancient Portal - decreased health.

Entity of Torment - decreased flying speed.

Boss 4 - fixed occasional game crashes.

Secret Lab - fixed navigation of some Liquidators.

Weapons

Worm Nest - explosive worms now steer towards the closest enemy on its path.

Worm Nest - fixed projectile exploding in situations where it shouldn't like climbing stairs from a sharp angle.

Worm Nest - fixed projectile getting stuck in level geometry without exploding.

Worm Nest - shooting and reloading sprites are no longer blurred.

Thunderonomicon - upgrade no longer increases damage dealt.

Whale's Bane - fixed weaker projectiles not penetrating enemies.

Whale's Bane - fixed weaker projectiles disappearing near doors.

Des Goules - fixed energy beam not following the crosshair when looking around at high speeds.

Skills

Aspergillum - increased range.

Aspergillum - more forgiving stun hitbox.

Necronomicon - fixed time not pausing when the player was reading story elements.

Medallion - increased duration.

Herbs - increased player damage resistance while active.

Flashlight - increased light distance for all upgrades.

Camera - stunning enemies is now more reliable.

Camera - enemies standing behind other enemies are now affected by stun.

Camera - slightly increased range.

Camera - fixed bright light affecting fog in certain levels.

Cigarettes - slight balancing tweaks.

Flashlight - fixed flickering when moving.

Levels

Boss 3 - changes made to increase readability of the intended path between phases.

Sewers - acid now raises at the same speed as the player on low framerates.

City of Ancients - made light skills more effective in dark areas.

City of Ancients (Endless) - fixed invisible enemies.

Mines - now it is easier to jump off from minecarts.

General Tweaks and Fixes

Aim sensitivity can now be set to higher values.

Aim sensitivity can now be set to more precise values.

Endless Mode - fixed a bug where less enemies spawn in later waves.

Localization - Polish language adjustments while playing as Journalist.

Door tip widget is now correctly aligned to the texture.

Removed decimal numbers in character level progress bar in skill tree.

Fixed the Continue button in some cases prioritizing autosaves over quicksaves or normal saves even if they were older.

Fixed enemy health bar not touching the top of the screen then HUD is hidden.

Fixed skip options hiding and music stopping when the player pauses during the credits.

Fixed player being able to delete invisible save slots.

And that's it! We hope we satisfied most of your FMF needs! And if not, don't be worried, another update is already on its way! That being said, you are welcome to join our official Discord server and to hit us with as much feedback as possible! You are the reason for these improvements, after all.

Also if you enjoy Forgive Me Father, you'd be most kind if you left a review of the game on the Steam page. Thank you very much!

Until next time!